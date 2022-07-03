Texas Eats: Texas BBQ, Seafood and Pizza

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample some of the state’s top-rated restaurants.

On David’s first stop, he tries some authentic Chicago-style food in San Antonio at A Chicago Bite. He sits down with the owner and discusses how she ended up in San Antonio and why she chose to open up a Chicago-style restaurant.

Next, David tries some old-fashioned burgers and hotdogs at The Shack in San Antonio. He even orders his own creation, The Big Cheese -- a gigantic four-patty burger smothered in cheese.

After that, David heads south to Corpus Christi for some elevated seafood and steaks at The Blue Clove.

David then heads to a Texas BBQ joint in the Castle Hills area of San Antonio, Two Bros BBQ. He talks with the pit master while they sample brisket and sides.

Up next, David takes us to New Braunfels for some more burgers at Tin Top Burgers. David digs into some loaded burgers and Bloody Mary french fries!

Next up, David is in Boerne to hang out with his friend, Al Frugoni. Al owns an Argentian-style grill shop. The two discuss open-fire grilling techniques and cook up some amazing meats and empanadas.

David wraps things up in San Antonio with pizza and wings at Roman’s Pizza.

Restaurants featured this week:

A Chicago Bite - 2339 E Evans Rd Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78259

Chicago-style hot dogs from A Chicago Bite in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

The Shack - 7431 Northwest Loop 410 #115, San Antonio, TX 78245

Loaded fries from The Shack in San Antonio (KSAT12)

The Blue Clove Seafood Bar & Grill - 5884 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Oysters from The Blue Clove in Corpus Christi, Tx (KSAT12)

Two Bros. BBQ - 12656 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

BBQ platter from Two Bros. BBQ in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Tin Top Burgers & Beer - 283 S Union Ave Ste 101, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Bloody Mary onion rings at Tin Top Burgers in New Braunfels, Tx (KSAT12)

Al Frugoni Open Fire Cooking - Boerne, Tx

Romans Pizza - 7806 Callaghan, San Antonio, TX 78229

Scratch made garlic knots from Romans Pizza in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

