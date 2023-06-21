Man in critical condition after being shot in head outside Southwest Side home, SAPD says

San Antonio police are investigating after a young man was shot in the head outside a Southwest Side home Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Flanders Avenue.

Police said a man was standing alone at the end of the home’s driveway when a grey sedan drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking him in the head.

The man in his late teens to early 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said he did not live at the residence and was only visiting a friend.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses at the scene. The suspect(s) or motive is still unknown.