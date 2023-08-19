Access to independent film in San Antonio continues with SAPL film series

August is the fifth month of the San Antonio Public Library's 'Film Virtuosity' program.

SAN ANTONIO – In its fifth month, the “Film Virtuosity: A Reflection of Art” series highlights films and filmmakers from the local community.

The series highlights the work of a local filmmaker with a screening and conversation following the films.

According to their website, the program “was created to showcase the works of talented artists in San Antonio’s local film community.”

The screenings offer the artist a space to promote and showcase their work.

This month’s screening is a double feature from writer/director and educator Alex Ramirez.

A few weeks after screening his film, “A Life in Technicolor,” at the San Antonio Film Festival, Ramirez is back with the former and his 2017 film “2:153.”

Alongside the double feature is “Spiral,” a SAY Si student film that also screened at the San Antonio Film Festival earlier this month.

It is fitting that a film from a SAY Sí student will also screen in this month’s program, as Ramirez is the media arts director at SAY Sí.

The screening is free and open to the public at the San Pedro Library on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m.

Ramirez will be in attendance to discuss his work.

