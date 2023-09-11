Strong flex! Victor Wembanyama demonstrates impressive flexibility in Instagram video🧘🏽‍♂️

SAN ANTONIO – We know No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has an impressive wingspan, but his legspan is what people are talking about today after he posted a video performing several stretches, including a right-leg split.

Wemby posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Summer is almost over. 🧘🏽‍♂️”

The video shows him smiling at the camera while performing a deep knee bend then transitioning into a standing pike stretch, then a sitting pike stretch and then the splits.

His flexibility is impressive — especially given his size. In the standing pike, he’s able to keep both knees straight and push his head between his knees. In his sitting pike, he can touch his nose to his shins. And, while he’s not completely down to the ground on his right split, he’s pretty darn close.

The post may be his way to quiet some of the criticism that he’s not ready for the NBA’s grueling schedule.

Flexibility is important not only for agility and athletic performance, but it can help stave off injuries.

Before the draft, in an interview with ABC’s Robin Roberts, Wembanyama was confident that he was ready to play in the league.

“They can think that ‘cause they don’t know my work ethic,” he told Roberts.

And for people telling him that he needs to bulk up?

“Why? What for? You should tell others to skinny up,” he said.

Wembanyama will make his much anticipated regular-season debut at home on Oct. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks. Before that, Spurs fans can catch him at the Silver & Black Open Scrimmage on Oct. 7. and at the Spurs’ first pre-season home game on Oct. 9.