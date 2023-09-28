What questions do you have about the annular solar eclipse on October 14?

SAN ANTONIO – We’re going to get the chance to witness a spectacular astronomical event in October.

The peak viewing area for the annular solar eclipse will be along a path from Oregon down to the Gulf of Mexico. The path includes much of the KSAT viewing area including cities in the Hill Country, San Antonio, Pleasanton and Floresville.

While varying portions of a solar eclipse will be viewable in North, Central, and South America — not everyone will see the “ring of fire” when the moon blocks all but the outside edge of the sun, creating just a halo of sunlight.

Texas — and the Hill Country specifically — are lucky enough to get premiere viewing of two rare eclipses within six months. There will be a total solar eclipse in April, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

On Oct. 14, we will get to see the annular eclipse, and KSAT is your official Eclipse Authority station! Our day-of coverage will start with GMSA on KSAT-TV and then an eclipse livestream with the KSAT meteorologists from 11 a.m. to noon that you can watch wherever you are by using the KSAT weather app on your phone. It will also be available to watch on KSAT.com and the KSAT+ streaming app.

You’ll also be able to watch a feed of the eclipse itself in case you’re not in the viewing area of the ring of fire, can’t get outside or don’t have the necessary viewing glasses.

KSAT already has a lot of good eclipse information online including the local times for the eclipse, details on some public viewing events, and information about how to protect your eyes during eclipse viewing.

But, what else do you want to know about the event?

If you have any other questions about the Oct. 14 annular eclipse, submit them using the form below and KSAT meteorologists may answer them in this article as well as during a livestream on Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

