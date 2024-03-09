City of San Antonio: Plan ahead to avoid frustrations among downtown spring break celebrations

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning to head downtown during Spring Break, the city of San Antonio has some suggestions for helping you leave the frustration out of the celebration.

Large crowds are expected to attend a number of events in the downtown area during the next week, beginning this Saturday with Market Square’s Spring Fest.

The festival, which runs through March 17, will feature food, dancing and music, both indoors and outdoors.

Other activities will take place throughout the week.

Next weekend, several activities will also focus on St. Patrick’s Day.

One of the highlights will include the dying of the San Antonio River to a shade of green.

“We want you to come downtown. We want you to enjoy all of our events,” said Kelly Saunders with Center City Development & Operations.

All the events, Saunders said, are geared toward having a good time.

The way to keep those celebrations from going bad, she said, is for people to plan ahead.

“We have a lot of construction going on downtown,” Saunders said.

That means street closures and detours around which drivers will have to navigate.

Saunders suggested using an app or some other type of navigation system or map to plan a route in advance.

She said the city has parking available in several places, but it could be at a premium.

“We walk everywhere,” said Codi Jean Wallace, a new transplant to San Antonio.

Although she hasn’t made firm plans for herself and her children yet, Wallace says they definitely will not include driving downtown. She is out to have a good time.

“There are many, many things that are going on in the city,” Wallace said. “I’m sure that if we’re still here, we’ll find something amazing to do.”

For more information on Spring Break downtown events and parking, you can check out the Center City Development & Operations website.

