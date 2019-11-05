Man driving 100+ mph crashes into tree, killing himself and his daughter

Rob Kim/Getty Images

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man and his daughter died Friday when the man crashed into a tree in Kerrville while trying to evade police, according to the Kerrville Police Department (KPD).

Anthony Vargas, 36, of Ingram, and his daughter Oriana Vargas, 14, were identified Monday as the victims of the accident.

According to a news release, a KPD officer spotted Vargas driving a Dodge pickup truck west on Junction Highway at a high rate of speed before turning on Spur 98.

The officer followed Vargas on Spur 98 before Vargas turned onto Goat Creek Road and accelerated to more than 70 mph, despite the speed limit being 45 mph, the news release states.

The Dodge was recorded traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph, with the last recorded speed at 107 mph, before the officer lost sight of the truck as it traveled west.

The news release says the Dodge crashed into trees in the 2300 block of Goat Creek Road.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were requested by the officer, and he immediately attempted to render aid to Vargas and his daughter but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident, including video from the in-car camera system in the officer's patrol vehicle, which recorded the entire incident.

"This is a tragic outcome and not how we would have wished for this pursuit to end," said Kerrville Police Chief David Knight.

Toxicology reports are pending.

