Victim's relative, police appeal for information in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side woman is hoping to heal her broken heart by convincing a driver to have a change of heart.

Jessica Medina is calling on the person who hit and killed her favorite uncle to come forward and accept responsibility.

"My uncle didn't deserve that. He was everything. He was our (knight in) shining armor, the person that we loved and we shared," Medina said.

Although it has been almost three weeks since Benito "Benny" Blanquiz, 72, died, Medina's pain is still fresh.

Blanquiz, who used a walker to get around, was run down the night of Aug. 31 as he crossed Nogalitos Street near Division.

Although the driver did not stop, San Antonio police said they've found evidence showing what type of car was involved.

Police released a photo of a similar vehicle, which they describe as a red 2013-2015 Honda Civic coupe.

"If it was an accident, OK, we understand that," Medina said.

What she doesn't understand is how the driver could keep going and leave Blanquiz to die.

"I want them to find that person, and I want that person to speak up because it's not fair to our family," Medina said.

Police have issued an appeal through Crime Stoppers for information on the case.

Anyone who may know who the driver was or has other details on the crash is asked to call 210-224-STOP (7867).

