Texas Eats: Duck Fat-Fried Chicken, Gelato, and Brunch on the St. Mary’s Strip

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes you to the North Side of San Antonio to try some authentic Mexican food from Panfila Cantina.

David samples dishes prepared by the chef and co-owner, Gabby Hinojosa, as the two sip on giant margaritas and share some laughs.

Next, David heads to a new spot at the Quarry that serves amazing gelato creations.

Then, David heads to Olmos Park to sample some Mexican street food with a modern twist at Milpa at the Yard.

After that, it’s up to the Hill Country for some Mexican Seafood on Main St. in Fredericksburg at Nury’s on Main.

Then, David heats things up in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen with a Shiner Beer Steamed Mussel recipe perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

Next, David takes a road trip to Dallas for some southern cuisine curated by celebrity chef, Tiffany Derry, at Root’s Southern Table.

David finishes things up off the St. Mary’s strip in San Antonio at one of San Antonio’s premiere brunch spots, Cullum’s Attaboy.

You don’t want to miss this episode of Texas Eats!

Shiner Beer Steamed Mussels

Shiner Beer Steamed Mussels (KSAT12)

Ingredients

1 Fennel Bulb

1 White Onion

1 Shallot

3 cloves Garlic

2tbs Olive oil

2 Hot Italian Sausage or Chorizo

1 San Marzano Whole Tomatoes

2 lbs Live Mussels

4 bottles of Shiner Orale

Baguette

4 packages of HEB Herb Butter

Directions

Cut the fennel bulb from the stock and cut the root out

Chop the fennel bulb, onion, shallot, and garlic

Oil a stock pot and heat over medium heat

Saute chopped veggies until softened

Slice open two links of Italian sausage or chorizo and add to the stock pot

Crush 2-3 San Marzano tomatoes into the stock pot

Add 4 bottles of Shiner Orale to stock pot

Stir mixture and heat to a boil

Rinse the live mussels under cold water and debeard them if needed

Add the mussels to the stock pot and bring back to a boil

Once boiling, lower heat and add a lid to the pot

Allow the mussels to steam with the lid on for 4 minutes

Slice the baguette and drizzle with olive oil and salt

Toast the baguette slices on grill or pan

After 4 minutes, remove the pot from the heat

Serve mussels in a bowl with sauce and baguette garnished with fennel

Enjoy with a Shiner Holiday Cheer!

This Week’s Restaurants

22250 Bulverde Rd #114, San Antonio, TX 78261

Panfila Cantina in San Antonio (KSAT12)

340 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209

5253 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Tamale from Milpa at the Yard in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Milpa at the Yard in San Antonio (KSAT12)

319 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

13050 Bee St Suit 160, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Duck Fat Fried Chicken from Root's Southern Table in Dallas (KSAT12)

111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212

