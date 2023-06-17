89º

Texas Eats: Donuts, French Food and Philly Cheesesteaks

This week’s Texas Eats takes you to the Texas Coast and up to the Hill Country for some exquisite bites

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new San Antonio River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.

Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks.

Next, we’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country.

That, and so much more, on this episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

Domingo

123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Yo Philly Cheese Steaks

3314 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

Main St. Donuts & Kolaches

49 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606

Carnitas el Guero

10151 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

La Frite Belgian Bistro

728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Cabernet Grill

2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Tropicana Ice Cream

8223 Marbach Rd #119, San Antonio, TX 78227

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

