Texas Eats: Donuts, French Food and Philly Cheesesteaks

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new San Antonio River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.

Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks.

Next, we’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country.

That, and so much more, on this episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

3314 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402

49 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606

10151 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

8223 Marbach Rd #119, San Antonio, TX 78227

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT: