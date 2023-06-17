Texas Eats: Donuts, French Food and Philly Cheesesteaks

Central and South Texas – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
KSAT’s David Elder takes you to a new San Antonio River Walk restaurant, serving up some elevated Mexican cuisine.
Then we’re headed down to the coast for some unexpected authentic Philly Cheesesteaks.
Next, we’re off to Blanco for some handmade donut delights, a historic meat market in Castroville, and then some fresh new takes on comfort food in the Hill Country.
That, and so much more, on this episode of Texas Eats!
This Week’s Restaurants:
Domingo
123 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Yo Philly Cheese Steaks
3314 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78402
Main St. Donuts & Kolaches
49 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606
Carnitas el Guero
10151 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251
La Frite Belgian Bistro
728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Cabernet Grill
2805 S State Hwy 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624
Tropicana Ice Cream
8223 Marbach Rd #119, San Antonio, TX 78227
