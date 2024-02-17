Texas Eats: BBQ, Mini Donuts, Corn Dogs & More at the 75th Annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder takes you on a food tour across the 75th Annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

SECRET WORD - SARODEO

Enter the secret word and follow the giveaway instructions to enter for your chance to win a family 4-pack to the rodeo, carnival and a concert - www.instagram.com/eldereats

This Week’s Restaurants:

Elephant Ears

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Strawberry Cheesecake Elephant Ear treat from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Taste of New Orleans

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Alligator and Catfish bites from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fredericksburg Mini-Donuts Company

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Mini Donuts covered in chocolate, cinnamon and sugar from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Korean Corn Dogs

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Cheesy Korean Corn Dogs from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

David Sears’ Favorite Bites at the Rodeo

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Funnel cake and fried PB&J from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Top Carnival Bites at the San Antonio Rodeo

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Walnut-crusted caramel apple from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Davila’s BBQ

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Dino Beef Ribs by Davila's BBQ from the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

