🎪 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Circus, CineFestival, National French Fry Day

Welcome to the weekend! I hope you’ve recovered from Fourth of July festivities but if you’re still craving some summer action, San Antonio will host several events this weekend.

That includes the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, CineFestival, a nationally acclaimed dog show and more. Here’s a look at what’s happening over the weekend:

Happening over the weekend

CIRCUS IS HERE: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are bringing "The Greatest Show On Earth" to San Antonio this weekend. The circus will have six performances at the Alamodome Friday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale now. Read our story here

CINEFESTIVAL: The festival runs through Sunday and showcases films from local and regional artists. Read more about the festival here

DOGS! One of the nation's most popular dog shows is coming to the Alamo City this weekend. River City Cluster of Dog Shows will host a three-day all-breed event with several specialty shows and an American Kennel Club National owner-handled series. Read all about it here

GREASE IS THE WORD: "Summer Lovin' 2″ is a celebration of the "Grease" franchise. It'll take place Saturday and Sunday at Wonderland of the Americas. It'll include cast members and autographs. Read more here

FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theater. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 3. Read our story here

MISSIONS: The San Antonio Missions will take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get your tickets here

Friday, July 12

NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY: Several fast-food restaurants are celebrating National French Fry Day on Friday, July 12 by offering deals. Get your free fries at these spots

Saturday, July 13

BARBIE TRUCK: The Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will make its way to San Antonio this weekend. Every night can be girls' night after Barbie fans visit the truck from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 at North Star Mall, on the corner of the Loop 410 access road and McCullough. Read more here

SPORTS COMPLEX OPEN HOUSE: San Antonio Parks and Recreation will host an open house at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex from 6-8 p.m. The event will be followed by a movie in the park. The Wheatley Heights Sports Complex is located at 200 Noblewood Drive. Click here for more information.

SECOND SATURDAY: This weekend, the long-standing Second Saturday Market at Main Plaza returns. The first 100 kids will receive a free paleta from the Main Plaza Conservancy tent at the event. Second Saturday will also include live music by Billy Ray Sheppard, vendors, children's activities, food trucks, and free showings of San Antonio | The Saga. Read more here

GLOW DANCE PARTY: This free family-friendly event will be held from 8-10 p.m. and will have live music, a glow dance floor, activity stations and more. Read about it here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Market Days take place every Saturday. Get more details here

LIVE MUSIC AT RIVERCENTER: The Summer Concert Series at the Shops at Rivercenter continues Saturday with a free show from Rio Tripiano. The show is 6-8 p.m. Click here for more information.

CELEBRATE WATER: If you're still trying to find ways to cool off this summer, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a family-friendly cooling-off event on Saturday. The botanical garden will host a Celebrate Water event where people can cool off and participate in botanical-themed activity stations with garden educators. Dive in here

FISHING ADVENTURE: District 7 will host a kid's fishing adventure at the Woodlawn Lake Casting Pond from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whether they are experienced fishers or trying it for the first time, kids will enjoy a variety of fishing activities and games that will keep them entertained and engaged. Rods and bait will be provided. The San Antonio Police Officer's Association will provide free hotdogs and light refreshments. The Woodlawn Lake Casting Pond is located at 115 Alexander Ave. Click here for more information.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT DRIVE: Project MEND will host an event to collect gently used medical mobility items. People are encouraged to bring their equipment to the Wonderland of The Americas outside of Hobby Lobby between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 13. Read more here

FRENCH FESTIVAL: The Shops at La Cantera will host a Bastille Day French Festival, sponsored by Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 13. More than 20 teams from San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston will compete in the Petanque "Bocci" Tournament. Read more here

