WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Elections Department to hold post-Election Day news conference

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department has scheduled a post-Election Day update for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
A total of 756,039 votes were cast in Bexar County, a 63.57% voter turnout, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said on Tuesday that mail-in ballots will still be counted into Wednesday.
The county voted blue in the biggest race of the night, casting 397,338 votes for Democrat Joe Biden versus 266,145 for President Donald Trump, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Overall, Trump took Texas with 52% of the votes, according to the SOS, but the fate of the presidency is still hanging in the balance on Wednesday morning as other states continue to count their ballots.
