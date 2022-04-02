Texas Eats: Cajun Food, Beer Garden and Gourmet Hot Dogs

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to North San Antonio to try a spot cooking up authentic Italian cuisine with a family-friendly atmosphere.

We then head to the far West Side for some Cajun cuisine. Then, we meet up with a food truck serving up some award-winning tacos.

Next, we find a beer garden that offers self-serve beer with Louisiana-style sandwiches. We now make our way up to Fredericksburg to enjoy BBQ & Tex-Mex food in a Hill Country setting.

After that, we travel to the South Side of San Antonio to enjoy some insane gourmet hot dogs. Then we finish things up at a South Side café serving classic diner favorites.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Ad

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: