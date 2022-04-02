84º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Texas Eats: Cajun Food, Beer Garden and Gourmet Hot Dogs

Enjoy San Antonio’s first self-serve beer & wine taproom

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, Texas Eats show
Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to North San Antonio to try a spot cooking up authentic Italian cuisine with a family-friendly atmosphere.

We then head to the far West Side for some Cajun cuisine. Then, we meet up with a food truck serving up some award-winning tacos.

Next, we find a beer garden that offers self-serve beer with Louisiana-style sandwiches. We now make our way up to Fredericksburg to enjoy BBQ & Tex-Mex food in a Hill Country setting.

After that, we travel to the South Side of San Antonio to enjoy some insane gourmet hot dogs. Then we finish things up at a South Side café serving classic diner favorites.

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Elder is the host of the San Antonio food show, Texas Eats. The social media segment, Elder Eats, dominated in Central and South Texas in 2017, 2018, and 2019, with more than 18 videos receiving more than 1 million views each! He is also an award-winning graphic designer and web designer working for top companies and nonprofits in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram