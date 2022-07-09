Texas Eats: Delis, BBQ and Soul Food

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us around Central and South Texas to sample food from some of the state’s top-rated restaurants!

On David’s first stop, he heads to an iconic San Antonio deli, Zito’s Deli. He talks with the owner, Brad Zito, about the legacy of the family-owned business while sampling their most famous sandwich, The Serious Sandwich.

Next, David heads to the South Side of San Antonio for some Texas BBQ at Bar-B-Q Republic. He digs into the loaded Texas Tater and Not Your Mama’s Nachos with the owner and pit master, Oscar Torres.

Ad

After that, David takes us to one of San Antonio’s top-rated Chinese restaurants, Sichuan House. He sits with the owner, Kristina Zhao, and discusses Kristina’s Chinese culture over a table of Sichuan specialties.

David then heads to the Hill Country for some Southern food and unique sweets at Rails Cafe in Kerrville.

Up next, David takes us to Georgetown to sample some Latin cuisine at Fuego Latino.

Next up, David heads back to San Antonio for some Soul Food classics at Mr. & Mrs. G’s Homecooking. David sits with the current owner and discusses her family’s food legacy over plates of smothered pork chops and fried chicken.

David wraps things up on San Antonio’s North Side, pairing tacos with Shiner Beer at Rusty Taco!

You do not want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Restaurants featured this week:

Zito’s Deli - 8800 Broadway #108, San Antonio, TX 78217

Ad

Club sandwich from Zito's Deli in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

"Serious Sandwich" from Zito's Deli in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Bar-B-Q Republic - 9607 Southton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223

Texas Tater from Bar-B-Q Republic in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Sichuan House - 3505 Wurzbach Rd #103, San Antonio, TX 78238

Noodles from Sichuan House in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Rails a Cafe at the Depot - 615 E Schreiner St, Kerrville, TX 78028

Osso bucco at Rails Cafe in Kerrville, Tx (KSAT12)

Fuego Latino Gastropub - 708 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626

Scallops with asparagus from Fuego Latino Gastropub in Georgetown, Tx (KSAT12)

Mr. & Mrs. G’s Homecooking - 2222 S Ww White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222

Smothered pork chop from Mr. & Mrs. G's Homecooking in San Antonio (KSAT12)

Rusty Taco - 17026 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

Queso from Rusty Taco in San Antonio, Tx (KSAT12)

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

Ad

More on KSAT: