These San Antonio restaurants, chains are offering seafood specials during Lenten season

SAN ANTONIO – During the Lenten season, people around San Antonio will hit their favorite seafood spots for meatless Fridays.

Several restaurants and chains are offering specials and new menu items to commemorate the season. See below for a list, which will be updated throughout the season.

Most of the specials will only be available until Easter, which lands on April 9. Do you know of a local place to grab seafood during Lent? Let us know in the comments below.

Bar-B-Cutie: The restaurant will have a limited-time special of a fried fish sandwich, side and a drink, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Bill Miller Bar-B: Fish plates will be available every Friday during Lent. They are also available on Ash Wednesday, which is Feb. 22.

Church's Texas Chicken: The chain is offering an eight-piece butterfly shrimp meal for a limited time.

Laguna Madre: Seafood is served year-round here, but a family special includes eight pieces of cod, bread and fries. Another family option includes eight pieces of cod, 16 fried shrimp, bread and fries.

Rudy's Seafood: The daily special includes two fish fillets, three jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Sanchos: The Lent fish special includes a white fish filet on top of cilantro-lime rice with an avocado, queso, fresco, and red onion garnish drizzled with jalapeño lime sauce.

Sea Island Shrimp House: While seafood is served every day, the chain does offer family-style to-go trays for fish tacos or fish sandwiches. Appetizer trays with shrimp and ceviche are also available.

Taco Cabana: Shrimp Tampico returns on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It can be served in a quesadilla or tacos. It is returning for a limited time.

Whataburger: The Whatacatch Sandwich and Whatacatch Dinner are available for a limited time during the Lenten season.

A shrimp tampico taco and quesadilla from Taco Cabana. (Taco Cabana)

