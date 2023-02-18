Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast Side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs.

David speaks with the owner, Mark Rogers, about the new location and samples the spiciest chicken they have on the menu.

Next, he heads to the far North Side of San Antonio for some healthy and fresh juice and acai bowls at Nektar Juice Bar.

After that, David goes South to Pleasanton for some authentic Texas BBQ at Texas Prime BBQ.

David then heads to Castle Hills to visit James Beard Award Nominated chef, John Russ, at his globally-inspired restaurant, Clementine.

Next up, David heads to a new location of one of San Antonio’s best Italian spots, Albi’s Vite.

David speaks with the owner as the two whip up pasta dishes in the kitchen.

He then takes us to The Pearl for some delicious diner food at Full Goods Diner.

David finishes things up on the East Side of San Antonio with some authentic ramen bowls at Suck It Asian Kitchen.

This Week’s Restaurants

8211 Agora Pkwy Ste 112, Selma, TX 78154

1304 Borgfeld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78260

1401 2nd St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

2195 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213

24165 I-10 Unit 433, San Antonio, TX 78257

200 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

1167 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas

