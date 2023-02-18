36º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: Fried Chicken & Ribs, Texas BBQ, & Loaded Ramen Bowls

David Elder visits one of the newest spots in the Alamo City for Italian comfort food

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

Tags: Texas Eats, Food, Elder Eats, San Antonio, Houston, Houston Life, David Elder
Texas Eats (KSAT)

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to The Cookshack on the Northeast Side of San Antonio for fried chicken tenders and smoked ribs.

David speaks with the owner, Mark Rogers, about the new location and samples the spiciest chicken they have on the menu.

Next, he heads to the far North Side of San Antonio for some healthy and fresh juice and acai bowls at Nektar Juice Bar.

After that, David goes South to Pleasanton for some authentic Texas BBQ at Texas Prime BBQ.

David then heads to Castle Hills to visit James Beard Award Nominated chef, John Russ, at his globally-inspired restaurant, Clementine.

Next up, David heads to a new location of one of San Antonio’s best Italian spots, Albi’s Vite.

David speaks with the owner as the two whip up pasta dishes in the kitchen.

He then takes us to The Pearl for some delicious diner food at Full Goods Diner.

David finishes things up on the East Side of San Antonio with some authentic ramen bowls at Suck It Asian Kitchen.

You don’t want to miss this episode of Texas Eats!

👉 Shiner Bock-Racho Beans Recipe 👈

This Week’s Restaurants

The Cookshack

8211 Agora Pkwy Ste 112, Selma, TX 78154

Nektar Juice Bar

1304 Borgfeld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78260

Texas Prime Bbq

1401 2nd St, Pleasanton, TX 78064

Clementine

2195 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213

Albi’s Vite Italian Kitchen

24165 I-10 Unit 433, San Antonio, TX 78257

Full Goods Diner

200 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Suck It Asian Kitchen

1167 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX, United States, Texas

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

email