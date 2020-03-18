Judson graduate living in South Korea shares coronavirus experience

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a few strange weeks for Braeden House, who is living in South Korea, a country that is also dealing with the coronavirus.

“If I leave the house, I will wear a mask and anytime I come in or out of a building, I always wash my hands,” House said.

House graduated from Judson High School and studied at the University of North Texas before moving to South Korea in 2017.

House lives in Seoul and teaches English at an after-school academy.

“Currently, we’re just doing video classes where we record a video, put it on our website so the kids can watch it and see their lessons at home,” House said.

While House said she’s nervous about the current situation, she feels the government is being transparent.

“Anytime there’s a new case, we’re alerted to what area it’s in, and they will also provide the information of where the person was before they were diagnosed, what areas they were in, the time that they were there. And when the places are alerted, they’re usually shut down for a while and sanitized,” House said.

House also uses an app dedicated to tracking people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Through interviews, eyewitness accounts, CCTV cameras and credit card transactions, they will basically, from the time they were diagnosed, they will trace back to when they were infected and the time span between that, they will find where the person was, when were they there,” House said.

While some may say this is an invasion of privacy, House said many people are happy to know what’s going on around them.

“They feel a lot more safer and a lot more confident in the decision making, knowing the information and being happy that they’re at least being offered it,” she said.

While the United States continues to implement different measures during the coronavirus pandemic, House said we should listen to health officials.

“Panicking is not good. You should be concerned, absolutely. You should be taking precautions. You should be distancing yourself from people. You shouldn’t go outside unless you have to,” House said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.