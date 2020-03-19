Couple that vacationed at South Padre Island tests positive for COVID-19

A couple from Michigan who recently spent a few months vacationing in South Padre Island has tested positive for COVID-19 in their home state, according to a press release.

A notice on the Cameron County website said the couple spent a few months on the island, and traveled from there to Idaho in February and early March for a wedding, where they were in contact with someone there who later tested positive.

After returning to South Padre for a few days after the wedding, they traveled back to Michigan “on or about March 11” and were diagnosed in their home state, where they currently are being monitored.

“We are in the process of gathering information to include contacts that may have possibly been exposed to ensure that we contain it,” Esmeralda Guajardodo, health administrator said. “Fortunately, based on the information we have received thus far, the two individuals to proactive measures and home isolated themselves after their return trip from Idaho until they left for South Padre Island.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

