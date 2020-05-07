Frio County COVID-19 cases, recoveries
The latest on coronavirus cases from Frio County, Texas
PEARSALL, Texas – On May 6, Frio County officials confirmed 15 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 25.
All of the COVID-19 cases in the county have been traced to the South Texas Immigration and Customs Enforcement Processing and Detention Center in Pearsall, according to a news release.
Every positive COVID-19 case in Pearsall traced to immigration detention center, officials say
All of the infected detainees are housed in the same block in the detention center and have been separated from the rest of the facility, officials said.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
