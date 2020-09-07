Driver shot in car after man, woman flagged him down on street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they believe was tied to the shooting of a driver on the West Side overnight.

Officers responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Monday in the 8100 block of Marbach Road, where the man was found in his vehicle, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The man was flagged down by a man and woman as he was driving on Marbach, police said. As he rolled down the window, police said, one suspect fired a shot at him.

The bullet hit his shoulder but ricocheted upward and grazed his head. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

Police caught up with the male suspect behind a 7-Eleven store directly across the street. The woman accused in the incident has not been captured.

Read also: