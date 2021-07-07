San Antonio police searching for 2-year-old last seen on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side.
Kayeden Mathew Stutzman was last seen near West Avenue and Blanco Road, according to SAPD.
Details surrounding his disappearance are limited at this time, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.
PLEASE SHARE: We need your help finding 2-year-old ￼Kayeden Mathew Stutzman. He was last seen near West Ave and Blanco Road. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department 210-207-7660. @SATXPolice pic.twitter.com/bYNANnvAs0— Chief Bill McManus (@Chief_McManus) July 7, 2021