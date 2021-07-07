San Antonio police searching for 2-year-old last seen on North Side

Kayeden Mathew Stutzman was last seen near West Avenue and Blanco Road, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side.

Details surrounding his disappearance are limited at this time, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.