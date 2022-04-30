85º

Texas Eats: Cheesesteaks, Donuts and Steaks

Phillies at the coast and steaks in the Hill Country -- it’s a food lover’s dream

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, join KSAT’s David Elder for authentic Mexican fare on the San Antonio River Walk.

Then, take a trip to the coast for some classic Philly Cheesesteaks in an unlikely location.

Next, head north for some made-from-scratch donuts and kolaches. Then, head west for a local’s favorite meat market.

We head back to San Antonio for some French cuisine in Southtown.

After that, it’s up to the Hill Country for some unbelievable steaks and sides.

Finally, we round things out with more steaks in New Braunfels. That, and so much more, on this episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

