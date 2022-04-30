Texas Eats: Cheesesteaks, Donuts and Steaks

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, join KSAT’s David Elder for authentic Mexican fare on the San Antonio River Walk.

Then, take a trip to the coast for some classic Philly Cheesesteaks in an unlikely location.

Next, head north for some made-from-scratch donuts and kolaches. Then, head west for a local’s favorite meat market.

We head back to San Antonio for some French cuisine in Southtown.

After that, it’s up to the Hill Country for some unbelievable steaks and sides.

Finally, we round things out with more steaks in New Braunfels. That, and so much more, on this episode of Texas Eats!

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Ad

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: