Outdoors newsletter: Schlitterbahn opening ‘world’s first water coaster for kids’; Dire conditions at Jacob’s Well

Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area, will open in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels in 2024. The Bow Wow Blaster water coaster will anchor the kids' area.

A water park sounds perfect right about now because San Antonio will see record-challenging heat this weekend.

One timely news item this week: we covered Schlitterbahn New Braunfels’ announcement of a new water coaster for kids — the world’s first, as a matter of fact.

Our coverage of water didn’t stop there. We have more great stories of the drought’s effect on watering holes, including the famous Jacob’s Well.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels opening Bow Wow Blaster in 2024

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is adding the “world’s first water coaster for kids” to its park in 2024.

The water park announced that Bow Wow Blaster, a mini-version of the Master Blaster, will be housed in a new kids’ area called Schatze’s Storybrook Park.

“We are known as a water park that introduces first-of-its-kind attractions, and with the addition of the world’s first water coaster for kids and Schatze’s Storybrook Park in 2024, the tradition of families making lifelong memories in New Braunfels will continue for many years to come,” said Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts, in a news release.

Storybrook Park will have three areas — Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail — in the original section of the park.

Drought, hot summers have all but dried up famous swimming hole

Jacob's Well before and after drought and over pumping dried up the swimming hole. (Hays County Parks)

The following has been written by KSAT digital journalist Mary Claire Patton.

Swimming hasn’t been allowed at Jacob’s Well for the past two summers and newly posted photos of the spring-fed swimming hole make it clear why the Hill Country hot spot has been closed.

Hays County officials, who shared photos of a dried-up creek bed with KSAT, announced last summer that Jacob’s Well would be closed for swimming for the “foreseeable future.” In April, they said swimming will remain a no-go due to water levels and spring flow.

Click here to watch the video from the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District showing Jacob's Well before the drought and after.

