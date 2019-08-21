News

San Antonio police arrest murder suspect

Officials to provide details on murder case

By Adrian Garcia - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - Within the last 24 hours, San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect accused of murder.

San Antonio police took Christopher Moreno into custody early Wednesday morning and charged him in connection with the death of Cynthia Gomez.

Around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department announced it has made a second arrest in a murder case.

A spokesperson with the police department said they will provide details on the second murder case during a news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

