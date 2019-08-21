San Antonio police arrest murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Within the last 24 hours, San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect accused of murder.

San Antonio police took Christopher Moreno into custody early Wednesday morning and charged him in connection with the death of Cynthia Gomez.

Murder suspect was San Antonio ISD bus driver

Around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department announced it has made a second arrest in a murder case.

A spokesperson with the police department said they will provide details on the second murder case during a news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on-air and online for the latest updates.

