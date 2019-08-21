San Antonio police arrest murder suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Within the last 24 hours, San Antonio police have arrested a second suspect accused of murder.
San Antonio police took Christopher Moreno into custody early Wednesday morning and charged him in connection with the death of Cynthia Gomez.
FIRST REPORT: Murder suspect was San Antonio ISD bus driver
Around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, the San Antonio Police Department announced it has made a second arrest in a murder case.
A spokesperson with the police department said they will provide details on the second murder case during a news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stick with KSAT on-air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.