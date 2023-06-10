85º

Texas Eats

Texas Eats: From Hot Dogs and French Cuisine to a Swamp Truck

This week’s Texas Eats travels from Houston to Blanco and everywhere in-between

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

If comfort food in the heart of the Hill Country sounds like your ideal weekend getaway, KSAT’s David Elder travels to Blanco and finds the perfect spot.

Then, we’re off to Fredericksburg for a swamp truck with real Cajun food! And in-between all that fun, we’re hitting Chicago hot dogs in San Antonio, Mon Chou Chou at The Pearl, and Gus’s Fried Chicken, plus some excellent Vietnamese cuisine.

It’s a treat for your palate on this edition of Texas Eats!

You definitely don’t want to miss this delicious episode.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Josie’s Kitchen

18 Main St, Blanco, TX 78606

Chicago Hot Dogs

12914 Jones Maltsberger Rd #101, San Antonio, TX 78247

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou

312 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

Lou’s Woodfire Pizza

11930 US-90 Suite #101, San Antonio, TX 78245

The Blind Goat

8145 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Boudreaux Swamp Truck

805 San Antonio St, Mason, TX, United States, Texas

P. Terry’s

Multiple Locations

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

812 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12 and NBC KPRC 2.

Benjamin Garison is a producer, videographer, and editor for the top-rated food and travel show in Central and South Texas, Texas Eats with David Elder. Ben joined the Texas Eats team in the fall of 2020.

