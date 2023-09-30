Texas Eats: Three Top BBQ Spots, Wild Brunch, and Hand-Tossed Pizzas

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder kicks off season 5 of Texas Eats with some big bites, over-the-top brunch and a BBQ tour of Austin featuring some of the top BBQ joints in the state.

David starts off at Comfort Cafe’s recently re-opened Bandera Rd. location on the west side of San Antonio.

Comfort Cafe has received national attention as one of the top spots in the country to grab brunch, according to Yelp.

Comfort Cafe has three locations. Each is nonprofit and operates on a “pay what you can” basis. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the restaurants benefit Serenity Star, a sober-living addiction recovery program founded and run by the owners, Teri and Rosalina Lopez.

All of the staff at Comfort Cafe are volunteers and most are a part of the Serenity Star program.

David hangs out with Teri Lopez and samples some of their over-the-top menu items including a jalapeno popper double cheeseburger, a loaded pancake flight, and a Texas Philly sandwich. David then steps into the kitchen to help make one of their signature items, an Oreo-stuffed French Toast.

Next, David hits the river in this week’s edition of “Working Up an Appetite” to do some paddling and snorkeling. David meets up with the Host and creator of popular YouTube channel Man + River, Dallas Rowley. Dallas shares some background on how he got into treasure hunting and the pair dive in search of lost valuables.

David then heads to downtown San Antonio for an upscale dining experience at Stout’s Signature. Although the atmosphere at Stout’s Signature gives off a fine dining vibe, the menu is approachable with items like stone-baked, hand-tossed pizzas, bone-in pork chops, and bread pudding.

David samples the menu with Stout’s owner and founder, Jason Stout, while sipping on Jason’s favorite house cocktail, the Coffee Old Fashioned. The pair then head to the kitchen to cook up a traditional Margherita pizza.

In part two of “Working Up an Appetite” David and Dallas go on another treasure hunt, this time, for the top beef bite, side item, and dessert from some of the best BBQ joints in Austin.

The pair begin at LeRoy and Lewis, a BBQ truck on the south end of Austin that specializes in unusual cuts of smoked meats and is ranked in the top ten BBQ spots in the state, according to Texas Monthly.

They sample the smoked beef chuck, smoked beef cheek, Frito pie, and cheddar cheesecake.

Next, David and Dallas check out Stiles Switch BBQ off Lamar Blvd. just north of downtown Austin. They sample the smoked brisket, smoked beef rib, sweet serrano-glazed fried Brussel sprouts, and tres leches.

The duo round out the BBQ tour at Interstellar BBQ on the northwest side of Austin. Interstellar BBQ is ranked at #2 on the top 50 BBQ joints in the state, according to Texas Monthly.

David and Dallas sample the smoked brisket, mac & gouda, and Mexican hot chocolate pudding.

The pair then share their favorite beef bite, side item, and dessert from the Texas Eats BBQ tour.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

6812 Bandera Road, Suite 101, Leon Valley, TX 78238

Pancake Sampler from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

Double Bacon Cheeseburger from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

Loaded Waffles from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

David Elder and Host of Man + River, Dallas Rowley (ksat12)

227 4th St, Suites 101-103, 207 4th St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Pizza from Stout's Signature in San Antonio (ksat12)

Filet Mignon from Stout's Signature in San Antonio (ksat12)

121 Pickle Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Smoked Beef Chuck from LeRoy and Lewis in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked Beef Cheek from LeRoy and Lewis in Austin (ksat12)

Cheddar Cheesecake from LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin (ksat12)

6610 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78752

Smoked Brisket from Stiles Switch BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked Beef Rib from Stiles Switch BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

12233 Ranch Rd 620 N suite 105, Austin, TX 78750

Smoked Brisket from Interstellar BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

BBQ tray from Interstellar BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

