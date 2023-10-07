Texas Eats: 2023 State Fair of Texas, Haunted Restaurants and Massive Chicken-Fried Steaks

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder kicks off the spooky season with a ghost tour of the historic Menger Hotel.

He joins Sister’s Grimm Ghost Tour guide, Lee Marshall, to check out some of the most haunted areas of the hotel and rounds things out with a drink at the Menger Bar, purportedly haunted by President Teddy Roosevelt.

Next up, David heads to Dallas to the State Fair of Texas in search of the 2023 Big Tex Choice Award finalists and winners.

He samples Loaded French Fry Pizza, Sweet Encanto, a loaded fruit waffle, and the 2023 “Best Taste - Savory” Big Tex Choice Award winner, Deep Fried Pho.

David then heads to the East Side of downtown, near the Alamodome, for some authentic Texas BBQ at Reese Bros Barbecue. He shares a loaded platter of smoked meats and sides with owner and pitmaster, Elliot Reese. The pair then head to the kitchen to make a smoked turkey torta.

Then, it’s back to The Menger to check out the menu at the Colonial Room Restaurant. David learns the story behind their famous mango ice cream and steps into the kitchen to grill up a delicious buttery ribeye steak.

After that, David travels to the border town of Eagle Pass to check out the family-owned and operated local favorite restaurant, The Wagon Wheel.

David catches up with the owner and self-proclaimed “Mom of the restaurant,” Selena Buentello Price, to hear the story of how The Wagon Wheel came to be. The pair sample pecan-smoked brisket, pork, and beef ribs and their famous, gigantic country-fried steak.

Later, David joins Selena’s son, Francisco “Paco” Carmona, in the kitchen at The Wagon Wheel to cook up his very own Texas-sized country-fried steak.

Next, he heads to the far west side of San Antonio for some fresh-baked pizza at Lou’s Woodfire Pizza.

David meets up with the owner, Sergio Echavarria, to talk about the origins of the restaurant and make their amazing “Half Shell,” a giant stuffed calzone with sauce, cheese, and toppings baked on top.

He wraps things up back at The State Fair. This time, David has Deep Fried Cherry Pie in the Sky, Trail-Ade Lemonade, and the 2023 “Best Taste - Sweet” Big Tex Choice Award winner, Biscoff Delight, a cheesecake on a stick, smothered in chocolate and covered in Biscoff cookie crumbs.

You do not want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

This Week’s Restaurants:

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205

Ribeye at Colonial Room Restaurant in San Antonio (ksat12)

Ruben Sandwich at Colonial Room Restaurant in San Antonio (ksat12)

906 Hoefgen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210

BBQ Platter at Reese Bros BBQ in San Antonio (ksat12)

Brisket at Reese Bros BBQ in San Antonio (ksat12)

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Giant Chicken Fried Steak from The Wagon Wheel in Eagle Pass (ksat12)

Giant Chicken Fried Steak from The Wagon Wheel in Eagle Pass (ksat12)

