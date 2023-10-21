Paranormal Activity Caught on Camera at Haunted Restaurant in Helotes

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

David Elder continues exploring haunted destinations throughout October with great bites across Texas.

He introduces you to Grey Moss Inn co-owner Martha Valadez, who guides viewers through a ghost tour of the establishment, then sampling a variety of bites from the restaurant’s new menu and cocktails from their new bar.

Martha shares a video of paranormal activity caught on a security camera and a chilling story about a glass from behind the bar flying off the shelf with no explanation as to how it happened other than the ghosts of the previous owners causing mischief.

Then, Blush restaurant owner and chef Efren Moreno takes David inside the kitchen to learn how they make this decadent dish. The restaurant and bakery offer various bites, including their famous Crème Brûlée French Toast served with fresh fruit.

After that, Jordan Ford General Manager Casey Ogletree joins David at Izumi Sushi in Schertz for an all-you-can-eat Japanese food experience perfect for the whole family. The restaurant offers sizzling hibachi plates from the kitchen, fresh fish served sashimi or nigiri-style, and creative rolls packed with spice and sweet sauces.

Back again, Black Board Bar B Q gets another visit from the Texas Eats team as they slice up a Texas BBQ board with all the fixins. Owner and pitmaster Joe Rodriguez curates a special BBQ platter for David and shares his story of how he started rolling smoke at the popular destination in Sisterdale.

Next up, Southtown favorite Pizzeria Vesuvio shares some of their popular menu items, and co-owner Anthony Rodriguez teaches David how they make each specialty pizza from scratch.

Jake Molak, the Director of Customer Experience for the Molak Corp., then introduces David to the Spurs Bus - a bus shuttling Spurs fans to and from the Frost Bank Center each home game from the restaurant Josephine Street located just outside the Pearl near downtown San Antonio.

Finally, Kulture Kafe food truck owner Cindy Ruiz shares her culture and her story of perseverance with David as they try the top bites from their brunch and breakfast menu.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Grey Moss Inn

19010 Scenic Loop Rd, Helotes, TX 78023

Blush

713 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi

17323 I-35 N suite 102, Schertz, TX 78154

1123 Sisterdale Rd, Sisterdale, TX 78006

Pizzeria Vesuvio

1110 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Josephine Street

400 E Josephine St, San Antonio, TX 78215

1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210

