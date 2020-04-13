San Antonio considered ‘most prepared’ for recession, according to researchers
Chicago, Detroit considered least prepared
San Antonio is considered to be most prepared for a recession, according to a recent study by Moody’s Investor Service reported by Yahoo News.
Moody’s looked at the largest 25 U.S. cities and used four main factors to determine how prepared a city was for recession -- Fiscal volatility, reserve coverage, financial flexibility and pension risk.
San Antonio’s bond ratings are among the highest of any major city in the United States.
Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle are also best positioned to weather a recession, the study found.
Chicago and Detroit are considered the least prepared. Both cities have credit ratings that fall under the non-investment grade category, which is the lowest rating.
View this post on Instagram
The coronavirus, or COVID-19, is going to strain America’s biggest cities financially, and Chicago is likely to feel the most pain. Read more at the link in bio. * * * * #YahooFinance #finance #health #coronavirus #virus #world #spread #news #who #danger #mind #info #news #graphic #graphics #us #usa #america #americans #sick #sickness #cases #case #death #recession
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Nursing home therapist warned supervisors of possible COVID-19 exposure 10 days before deadly outbreak, records show
- 2nd SA H-E-B employee tests positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.