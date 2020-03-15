LIVE: Battle of Flowers Association news conference

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Association is holding a news conference to address future events in light of the coronavirus.

The news conference comes two days after Fiesta was postponed until November.

Fiesta Oyster Bake also announced Friday on Facebook that it will not occur in 2020, despite Fiesta San Antonio being pushed back to November.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

