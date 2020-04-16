Rebecca Creek Distillery to livestream concert with Jack Ingram, Kyle Park, Wade Bowen and more for Meals on Wheels

SAN ANTONIO – Several Texas musicians will join forces Sunday to help raise money for Meals on Wheels.

San Antonio-based Rebecca Creek Distillery will host a live-streamed benefit concert called “Whiskey & Music” from 2-10 p.m. Sunday via Facebook Live.

Jack Ingram will host the virtual mini music festival from the distillery, and it will also include appearances by Kyle Park, Wade Bowen, Gabe Garcia, Clay Hollis, Mario Flores, Bri Bagwell, Drew Womack, Zane Williams, Randall King and Sean McConnell, according to a news release.

Viewers can host watch parties and will be encouraged to donate to Meals on Wheels, which continues to serve residents during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s great that Rebecca Creek Distillery is bringing the community together in this way to enjoy some good music and good times in the midst of all of this uncertainty," Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels of San Antonio, said in a news release.

Steven Ison, founder and owner of Rebecca Creek Distillery, said it’s a way to bring “good spirits” to those in quarantine, while also supporting the elderly and Texas musicians.

“Now, more than ever, Meals on Wheels needs our support to continue to take care of our elderly neighbors and those in need,” he said.

Rebecca Creek is among the local distilleries that have switched their focus from making alcohol to creating hand sanitizer.

The company has donated more than 1,400 gallons of its “Love, Distilled” hand sanitizer to first responders and essential employees in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi and other Texas cities.

