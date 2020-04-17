Man sentenced to prison during remote hearing
Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl conducts hearing from home
SAN ANTONIO – The sentencing hearing for Daniel Zambrano and co-defendant, Anthony Mireles, on Wednesday was among several hearings that 175th District Judge Cathrine Torres-Stahl has presided over from her home.
The virtual hearings are all part of a new way of doing things in the criminal justice system within the constraints in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve done things a certain way for a very long period of time, and so we have to kind of step back and figure out confidentially issues and document sharing,” Torres-Stahl said Thursday during an interview conducted remotely through a service called Zoom.
Plans underway to restart jury system in Bexar County
She said the new way of doing things is also a technical challenge, but she’s been able to adapt quickly.
“Obviously, I didn’t do this alone,” she said. “We had a lot of people, especially the prosecutors, doing a lot of the heavy lifting.”
“They had to create documents that had to be signed virtually,” she explained.
Jury moratorium in Bexar County courts extended
Torres-Stahl said that though judicial considerations are important, she is also concerned about the public’s safety, which makes working from home necessary.
She said that in all likelihood, this will become a part of the legal process in the future. But during this time, she’s missed working in court.
She smiled and said, “I definitely miss the courtroom, and I definitely miss all the interaction with everyone in the courtroom.”
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Can Texas handle a COVID-19 spike? Here’s what the data says.
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.