Texas A&M University-SA students can win free tuition for one semester in virtual cascarón smash contest

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio students will have a chance to win free tuition for one semester if they submit the best at-home video of a cascarón smash, according to university officials.

Both current and incoming students can take part in the Golden Egg contest.

School officials said this contest will add a virtual element to its traditional Festival de Cascarones event on campus, which usually takes place at the end of San Antonio’s Fiesta celebration. However, this year’s Fiesta celebration was postponed until November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re proud to be the annual host of the closing event of Fiesta, and even though this year is very different, we wanted to acknowledge and celebrate this great tradition in a new way on the date we would have been hosting a giant party,” President Cynthia Teniente-Matson said of the Golden Egg online student contest in a statement. “We’re challenging our students to show and share their creativity, even as they stay home as part of our national effort to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. Technology meets tradition, and fun, and we’re truly excited to see what our students come up with.”

The rules for the contest are as follows, according to the university’s website:

You must be a current student with A&M-SA for the spring 2020 semester or an incoming student for fall 2020

You must be present online during Facebook Live during the announcement

You must fill out the form below and submit your video

Deadline for all submissions is Sunday, April 26 at noon

Submissions are now open, from now until Sunday, April 26 at noon. Winners will be announced in a Facebook live event from campus at 6 p.m. Sunday on the university’s Facebook page.

The first-place winner will receive a tuition fee waiver for one free semester, up to 15 credit hours, according to university officials. The second-place finisher will win a Fiesta prize pack and two VIP tickets to the rescheduled Fiesta event on Nov. 15.

The university said the third-place finisher will win a Jaguar swag pack.

Last year, more than 6,000 people came to campus for the Fiesta celebration of the confetti and egg, according to university officials.

