Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council to hear briefing on COVID-19 response, preparedness at 9 a.m. meeting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will hear a briefing about the city’s response and preparedness regarding the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m. It will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available in this article, check back at a later time.

During his daily briefing, Nirenberg on Wednesday reported 1,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bexar County. The county’s death toll has now reached 53.

Fifty-four of the 84 new cases come from the Bexar County Jail, while 30 cases came from the community.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 6: Officials discuss COVID-19 issues at Bexar County Jail, what’s being done to lower infections

Also on Wednesday, the Metro Health and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program announced two free, walk-up testing sites that do not require an appointment.

The two test sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Las Palmas Library parking lot at 515 Castroville Road and Woodlawn Lake Park at 1103 Cincinnati Ave.

KSAT Trust Index: Do San Antonio hospitals have enough personal protective equipment?

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: