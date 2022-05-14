Texas Eats: Gigantic Steaks, Top-50 BBQ and Pizza with Shiner

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits Spechts Texas, an historic country store which now showcases live music and serves up some gigantic steaks and beers. He learns a little history about the property and samples a hand-cut, grilled ribeye of epic proportions!

Then, David takes us to a no-frills Hawaiian restaurant in Schertz serving some delicious Katsu and other Hawaiian specialties. He speaks with owner, Samson Kalani, about Hawaiian culture and what brought him and his family to Texas.

Then a top-50 Texas BBQ spot, 2M Smokehouse in San Antonio, welcomes David with an insane tray of top-tier BBQ. He speaks with the owner about his craft and how his wife is creating all the baked treats from scratch.

Then it’s off to Waco to indulge in some southern comfort food at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ restaurant, Magnolia Table. He samples the pimento cheeseburger and some delectable sweets.

Next, David heads to Academy Sports + Outdoors for a tour of their BBQ grill section. He grills up some cheeseburgers and learns about an upcoming grilling workshop!

Ad

After that, David heads to the newest spot in San Antonio to grab slice, Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse. He pairs Shiner beers with perfect pies!

Finally, David heads just north of the Alamo City to San Marcos to check out some loaded Mediterranean foods at The Pita Shop!

Restaurants featured this week:

Spechts Texas - 112 W Specht Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

Pictured is steak at Spechts Texas. (KSAT)

Big Aloha’s Ali’i Cove Restaurant - 1210 Pat Booker Rd, Universal City, TX 78148

Hawaiian cuisine at Big Aloha’s Ali’i Cove Restaurant. (KSAT)

2M Smokehouse - 2731 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222

A BBQ plate at 2M Smokehouse. (KSAT)

Magnolia Table - 2132 S Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76706

Pictured is the pimento cheeseburger at Magnolia. (KSAT)

Academy Sports + Outdoors - 11650 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250

BBQ & Grill demo at Academy Sports + Outdoors. (KSAT)

Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse - 5311 N Loop 1604, San Antonio, TX 78249

Pizza and Shiner Beer at Parry’s Pizzeria and Taphouse. (KSAT)

The Pita Shop - 1904 Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos, TX 78666

Delicious eats at The Pita Shop. (KSAT)

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: