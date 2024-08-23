🌞 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Cirque du Soleil, Festival of India, Future & Metro Boomin

Hi! Welcome to the second to last weekend of August. Time sure has flown by this month.

This week, we experienced the hottest temperatures since 2013! But on the bright side, we should start seeing the temperatures drop slightly in the upcoming days. That said, since it’ll soon be fall if you’re a pumpkin spice fan, some places are starting to sell pumpkin spice lattes. Yay!

As for this weekend, you can buy some tickets to see Cirque du Soleil at the Majestic Theatre or see Future and Metro Boomin at the Frost Bank Center, and if you do, share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect. You and your family could also just do some shopping during Market Days at the Tower of Americas or La Villita.

Here’s this weekend’s list of events you can go to:

Happening over the weekend:

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL: The world-famous Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Alamo City to perform “Songblazers - A Journey into Country Music” through the weekend. You can still purchase your tickets online.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. on Aug. 24 to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Aug. 25 to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers that make culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MISSION KAYAK: Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35 and $140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental here.

SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO FOOD FESTIVAL: The amusement park is hosting the “Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America” festival that features five different kinds of barbecue from across the country every weekend until Sept. 2. The park will offer live music and a five-punch lanyard for $30.99. SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members get two additional samples when they purchase a lanyard.

Friday, Aug. 23

FREE SENIOR DRIVE-THRU BREAKFAST: People over the age of 62 can get a free breakfast box from Gonzaba Medical Group from 10 a.m.- noon at St. Agnes Catholic Church, located at 804 Ruiz, St while supplies last. Guests who plan to go must stay in their vehicle at all times since an agent will deliver the box to you.

FUTURE AND METRO BOOMIN: Rapper Future, who famously quoted KSAT anchor Steve Spriester in his 2020 song “Ridin Strikers,” will perform his “We Trust You Tour at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center.” You can purchase your tickets online.

Saturday, Aug. 24

CARS & COFFEE AT 7 BREW: Enjoy an early morning community car meet gathering at 7 Brew while enjoying some free coffee from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 6202 Interstate 35 Frontage Rd N. Later in the evening, 7 Brew will host a Meet the Artist Night at a different location from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2630 SE Military. People can see the new mural by Colton Valentine. The artwork is an addition to the Brooks City Base community.

FESTIVAL OF INDIA: The India Association of San Antonio will host a free festival will be from 3- 10 p.m. on Aug. 24 at La Villita Historic Village located at 418 Villita St. The event will include a parade, shopping, a Bollywood dance, cultural programs, food and live music.

GET FIT: A free 45-minute circuit training workout will be hosted by Hemisfair with MacFit Athletics from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 630 E. Nueva. After the workout, there will be a calming cool-down mobility routine. The workout will include a high-intensity interval training session.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

LA FERIA DE LAS FLORES: La Feria de las Flores is a free event featuring arts and crafts, kiddie rides, food and drinks and live music that will take place from noon- 11 p.m. at Mission Park Pavilions. Artists Ram Herrera, Jay Perez and Ladezz will perform throughout the day after a 5k run. If you’re interested in running the 5k race, the deadline to sign up for the general public and kid race is Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. Tickets to be part of the race are $45 for the general public, and tickets for the children to race are $20. Both races start at 8 a.m. Mission Park Pavilions is located at 6032 Padre Dr.

TOWER MARKET DAYS: Swing by the Tower of the Americas for Market Days from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the base of the tower. There will be over 40 local vendors from across San Antonio. The event will have food and live music for the people to enjoy while browsing and shopping.

Sunday, Aug. 25

RETROFIT SUMMER FEST: This free festival is a ‘90s-themed pop culture market filled with anime merchandise, themed art and food from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 203 8th St.

SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.

