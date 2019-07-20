The Week in 2:10: High profile jail incidents; SAPD officer won't be charged in bystander's death

SAN ANTONIO - It's been another busy week in San Antonio, and we're taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we've covered since Sunday.
See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.
WEEKLY HEADLINES:
24-year-old inmate found dead at Bexar County Jail identified
SAPD officer will not face charges in shooting death of bystander
San Antonio professor drowns in Canyon Lake
Man charged in shooting of 4 people on San Pedro Avenue
San Antonio nun arrested in D.C. while protesting detention of immigrant children
