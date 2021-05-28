Recipe: Churro-spiced butter shortbread cookies

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Craving something sweet?

H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins has a tasty churro-spiced butter shortbread cookies recipe you’ll be sure to love.

Ingredients

8-ounce Plugra European Style Unsalted Butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup(s) H‑E‑B Confectioners Powdered Sugar

1 teaspoon Hill Country Fare Ground Cinnamon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon H‑E‑B Fine Crystals Mediterranean Sea Salt

2 cup(s) Hill Country Fare All-Purpose Flour, plus more as needed for dusting surface

Instructions

1. In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, add butter, powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla extract and sea salt.

2. Blend on medium-low speed until mixture is just mixed. Turn up mixer speed and whip until very fluffy and airy, approximately 4 to 6 minutes.

3. Turn mixer to lowest speed and add flour a little at a time, allowing it to be fully incorporated between additions. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

4. When all flour has been added, turn mixer to medium-high speed for about 30 seconds.

5. Form dough into a ball, then wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to allow dough to relax.

6. While dough is resting, preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

7. Dust a work surface with a little flour, just enough to keep dough from sticking.

8. Roll out dough in a circle or rectangle that’s approximately 1/4 inch thick. Cut out cookies and place on prepared sheet pan.

9. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, rotating pan halfway through, until cookies have just spread slightly and are starting to turn golden.

Allow to cool for 45 minutes before removing from pan and serving.

