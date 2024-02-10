Texas Eats: New Brunch Spot, Egyptian BBQ & Lamb Ribs

TEXAS – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

El Catrin

21025 Encino Commons Unit 114 San Antonio, TX 78259

Pancakes at El Catrin in San Antonio for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino at The Pearl in San Antonio (ksat12)

206 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Shrimp at rice from Mai O Mai food truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

BBQ platter from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

Smoked lamb chops from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

