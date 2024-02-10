70º
Texas Eats

Texas Eats: New Brunch Spot, Egyptian BBQ & Lamb Ribs

Travel with David Elder to great restaurants all across Texas

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

El Catrin

21025 Encino Commons Unit 114 San Antonio, TX 78259

Pancakes at El Catrin in San Antonio for Texas Eats (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ladino

200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Ladino at The Pearl in San Antonio (ksat12)

Mai O Mai

206 Brooklyn Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Shrimp at rice from Mai O Mai food truck in San Antonio (ksat12)

KG BBQ

3108 Manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

BBQ platter from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)
Smoked lamb chops from KG BBQ in Austin (ksat12)

David Elder is the host and executive producer of the food and travel show Texas Eats on ABC KSAT 12

