2.6 million Texans cast ballots in the first 3 days of early voting. That’s 40% of all advance turnout in 2016.

As of polls closing Wednesday night, Texans have cast more than 2.6 million votes during early voting in the presidential election.

That tally includes roughly 2.16 million in-person votes and almost 500,000 mailed ballots, according to data from the Associated Press.

Nearly 16% of all registered voters in the state have already cast a ballot, according to the Texas Tribune.

In 2016, early voting was limited to two weeks instead of the expanded three-week period in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In just the first three days of early voting this year, Texans amassed 40% of their entire advance turn out in 2016.

In San Antonio’s Bexar County, nearly 109,000 people cast in-person ballots in the first three days of early voting this year. Another 56,000 have cast ballots via mail in Bexar County so far.

That means 14% of all 1.1 million registered voters in Bexar County have already voted, the Tribune reported.

Around the country, more than 22 million Americans have already cast a ballot, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

Texans can cast a ballot every day from now until Oct. 30, and then on Election Day Nov. 3.

Find early voting hours and times here.

Get more election resources, tips and results on our Vote 2020 page.