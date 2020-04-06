San Antonio Pets Alive!: 446 animals saved from euthanasia list in March

SAN ANTONIO – As San Antonio residents hunkered down to fight the coronavirus pandemic, they took in hundreds of animals as well.

San Antonio Pets Alive! adopted out 291 animals throughout March, public relations and promotions manager Olivia Schneider said.

A total of 446 animals were saved from the euthanasia list and 423 were placed in foster homes last month, she said. Also in March, 55 pets went to rescue transfers and 11 pets were adopted out to families in Virginia.

SAPA! has 624 animals in its care, as of Friday, Schneider said. More than 50 are animals are still on-site.

Schneider said she is “overwhelmed with gratitude”.

“Our city is beautifully coming alongside of SAPA! in these times of crisis,” she said.

The city’s Animal Care Services also had good news to share: the facility said 600 pets were adopted and 118 animals were left with foster families in March, KSAT reported.

