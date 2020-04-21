The Artisan Collective offers new online marketplace for local venders

SAN ANTONIO – The AM Project is a local San Antonio nonprofit that is now hosting a virtual marketplace where local artists can show off their talents, their products and their stores.

The marketplace opened Friday with a soft launch, and the Artisan Collective is now aiming to raise money for local nonprofits like the San Antonio Food Bank.

“When it (the pandemic) happened everything all went away, all of our funding, our support for instructors and our DJs, so here at The AM Project we don’t just sit and wait, we wanted to create something to help the community,” Louis Cardenas, of The AM Project said.

According to the website, the marketplace is a place “where you can experience music, arts, eats, drinks, from around our city”, while supporting local businesses and non-profits.

This Friday, the ArtiSAN Collective is holding an online festival that will highlight area artists. The website said it will also include opportunities for nonprofits and local businesses to expand their reach.

"We want to be able to help local restaurants, businesses come online, share how to make something, help guys raise money and stay afloat, Cardenas said.

The marketplace has since grown with interest beyond music.

“When the lockdown started, we saw a lot of people broadcasting, doing livestreams and you could see people performing music and DJ but it was you have to come across them or be following them already,” Rik Wederstrandt of The AM Project said.

