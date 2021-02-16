Here’s what to do if your home, vehicle sustained damage due to winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – Icy roads, and power and water outages are on the minds of many in San Antonio amid the winter weather event that has resulted in ice and even snow.

San Antonio-based USAA says residents should also be aware of what to do when they experience damage to their homes or vehicles.

USAA spokesperson Christian Bove said the insurance and banking company has received more than 2,500 claims due to the recent weather event, with more than half of those coming from people in Texas.

He added that the majority of the claims deal with freezing pipes or effects from power failure, such as spoiled food or power surges.

Ad

USAA has released some tips on dealing with home or vehicle damage due to the winter weather.

Inspect your property and assess the damage when it is safe to do so.

Check for any signs of water leaks especially in the ceilings.

Avoid making permanent repairs until a claims adjuster has assessed the damage.

Take photos of the damage to homes or vehicles.

If property damage is found, file a claim. USAA members can file a claim at USAA.com/help

According to USAA, if there is only damage to your auto glass, file an auto glass claim. If there is damage to more than just your auto glass, file an auto claim. If you need to make temporary repairs, save the receipts for reimbursement consideration.

Stay informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.

Read also: