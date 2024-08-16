🎸 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Grupo Frontera, Def Leppard, Journey, $uicideboy$

Hi there! The weekend is here, which means it’s time for your weekly roundup of exciting events for you and your family.

This weekend, you can buy tickets to some concerts, and if you do, share your pictures and videos on KSAT Connect. If you’re looking for budget-friendly activities, there are free outdoor movie screenings at multiple options, or you can play pickleball at Hemisfair with friends and family.

Also, many school districts are back in session, but a few more are starting next week. That said, there are still some places doing back-to-school giveaways this weekend.

Here’s a list of events to add to your weekend schedule:

Happening over the weekend:

CANDLE-MAKING EXPERIENCE: "Sailor Moon" fans can book a session at Mission Crafts Chandlery to create a unique candle using a selection of "Sailor Moon" themed vessels inspired by the Sailor Guardians throughout the weekend. Additionally, you can add glitter candle dyes and gemstones to give your candle some style. A "Sailor Moon" cosplay contest will also be on Aug. 17 from 4- 6 p.m. The winner will get a prize. There will also be a chance to win two tickets to San Japan. Mission Crafts is located at 1010 S. Flores St. #106.

MISSION KAYAK: Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35 and $140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental here

SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO FOOD FESTIVAL: The amusement park is hosting the "Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America" festival that features five different kinds of barbecue from across the country every weekend until Sept. 2. The park will offer live music and a five-punch lanyard for $30.99. SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members get two additional samples when they purchase a lanyard

Friday, August 16

$UICIDEBOY$: The New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ is coming to the Frost Bank Center at 6:30 p.m. as part of their Grey Day Tour. Special guests will join $uicideboy$, including Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haaper, Shakewell and Ekkstacy.

THE SUMMER STADIUM TOUR: Classic rockers Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band will perform for “The Summer Stadium Tour 2024″ at 6 p.m. at the Alamodome.

NATIONAL ROLLER COASTER DAY: Bring the family to SeaWorld San Antonio to celebrate National Roller Coaster Day by participating in the Coaster Challenge. Participants will pick up a lanyard and ride seven roller coasters in the challenge to receive a reward of $10 in Sea Bucks, which can be used for in-park purchases. Coasters include Catapult Falls, Texas Stingray, Wave Breaker, Great White, Journey to Atlantis, Steel Eel and Grover's Boxcar Derby. The park will be open from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

BACK-TO-SCHOOL GIVEAWAYS: With school starting up again, organizations and school districts across Bexar County will have back-to-school giveaways. The events will distribute school supplies, give free haircuts, provide immunizations and more. Read our story here

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: Mission Marquee Plaza will host a Farmers & Artisans Market from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. A yoga or Zumba class will begin at 9 a.m. During the event, you can find local sourced foods, healthy cooking demos and seasonal tree adoptions. Mission Marquee Plaza is located at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

GRUPO FRONTERA: Grupo Frontera is making a stop at the Frost bank Center on Aug. 17 for their “Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada” tour. You can purchase tickets here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

MOVIES IN FROST PLAZA: The Rock at La Cantera is hosting the Rock & Shop Night Market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 1 Spurs Way. The event will feature a free screening of "Lilo & Stitch" and over 25 vendors.

OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES: The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening from 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. for "Wonka" at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

PAINT AND SIP BOAT CRUISE ON RIVER WALK: Grab a paintbrush and sip on your wine while you ride in the boat cruise down the River Walk with GO RIO River Cruises and Sweet Tea Paint Party. Instructors will guide you through creating a new artwork for your home from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at 202 E. Nueva St. Tickets are $85 each and can be purchased here

PICKLEBALL AT HEMISFAIR: Starting Aug. 17, Hemisfair will offer free Pickleball monthly. Guests can join and play from 9 a.m.- noon at 630 E. Nueva. Participants will need to bring their own paddle. Four courts are available, and the games will be played on a first-come, first-served basis. You must check in 30 minutes before the event begins at the Civic Park entrance. You can read more about the rules here

Sunday, August 18

LOCALS DAY - BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: Locals can get a free entry for Locals Day on Sunday. The downtown museum features art and artifacts representing the American West.

FREE COMMUNITY YOGA: Free Community Yoga will offer a Sunday class from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Great Lawn in Civic Park at Hemisfair. Register here for a free class.

FREE SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga at The Good Kind is available to the public from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St. Participants can bring their own favorite mat. Brunch and mimosas will be available afterward.

