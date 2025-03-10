San Antonio’s COVID timeline: Pandemic started 5 years ago this week

Editor’s note: This story is a look back at some of the biggest headlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. See a full timeline here .

Five years ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, marking a significant shift in our daily lives.

While the extent and duration of these changes were unpredictable, it was evident that the situation was rapidly intensifying, with each day of the following weeks introducing new cancellations and restrictions.

The following timeline examines the significant transformations that took place in San Antonio in March 2020 as COVID-19 officially emerged as a crisis.

March 2, 2020

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and then-Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a local state of disaster and public health emergency for San Antonio and Bexar County. The declaration “authorizes the City to commandeer or use any private property, temporarily acquire, by lease or other means, sites required for temporary housing units or emergency shelters for evacuees, subject to compensation requirements.”

H-E-B began limiting products so customers could find the items needed amid the high demand.

North Star Mall closed for 24 hours after a woman who visited the mall tested positive for COVID-19. The woman, who was evacuated from Wuhan, China, in early February, met the criteria for release from JBSA-Lackland after testing negative twice, officials said. She had visited the mall two days before it temporarily closed.

March 3, 2020

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District opened a hotline for Bexar County residents with questions about the novel coronavirus.

March 5

March 6, 2020

SXSW 2020 in Austin was canceled

March 9, 2020

March 10, 2020

Groups began postponing or canceling conventions in San Antonio over coronavirus concerns

March 11, 2020

The San Antonio Spurs’ 2019-2020 season was cut short when the NBA decided to suspend the season until further notice.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the global coronavirus crisis was officially a pandemic.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled halfway through its scheduled run.

Universities and colleges across San Antonio announced an extension to spring break.

CPS Energy announced it would suspend energy disconnections for customers.

March 12, 2020

San Antonio school districts began announcing extended closures due to growing COVID-19 concerns. The majority of San Antonio students did not return to school following spring break, which lasted March 9-13.

Several collegiate and professional sporting leagues began canceling play in the wake of the outbreak.

March 13, 2020

March 14, 2020

A Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger at JBSA-Lackland became the first from that group of evacuees to test positive for COVID-19.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Schlitterbahn and the San Antonio Zoo announced their closure on March 14. They were among several tourist destinations that closed during this week.

March 16, 2020

Nirenberg updated an emergency declaration that prohibited public gatherings of more than 50 people in the city limits. The declaration also urged the public to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Abbott announced that the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness , or STAAR, testing requirements would be waived for the academic school year.

Retailers and malls in San Antonio began closing or limiting hours.

The first COVID-19 death in Texas was reported in Matagorda County.

March 17, 2020

Abbott announced he activated the Texas National Guard to help the state’s response to the new coronavirus in Texas.

March 18, 2020

Nirenberg issued a new emergency declaration , ordering bars and restaurant dining rooms to close.

Bexar County officials announced many changes in protocols at the jail to limit the potential for a community spread.

Texans were allowed to order alcohol with food deliveries.

March 19, 2020

Abbott declared a public health emergency, closing restaurant dining rooms and gyms, and banning social gatherings of 10 or more people.

March 21, 2020

woman in her 80s was the first fatal COVID-19 case in San Antonio and Bexar County.

VIA launched a system-wide fare relief period for all VIA fixed-route bus service, VIAtrans trips and VIA Link on-demand services.

March 22, 2020

On face coverings, Abbott said , “Local officials have the authority to implement more strict standards than I as governor have implemented in the state of Texas,” and allowed for fines or jail time or both for those in violation.

March 23, 2020

Nirenberg and Wolff directed non-essential businesses to close and directed residents to remain in their homes in the and directed residents to remain in their homes in the “Stay Home, Work Safe” emergency orders . The order directed residents to shelter at home with the exception of crucial errands and job duties.

March 25, 2020

Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Texas, opening new federal funding resources to save lives, protect property, public health and safety, and lessen or avert the threat of COVID-19, a press release said.

The city revealed a new self-screening tool for COVID-19 located on Metro Health’s website.

March 27, 2020

Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law.

March 31, 2020