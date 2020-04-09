KSAT Kids: A new kind of Easter egg hunt and other fun ways to stay active. Plus, send us your ‘classroom’ photos!

Good morning parents, teachers and students!

As we make it through another week, it is important to note the good work that our local school districts are doing in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Librarians and career and technical education teachers in the North East Independent School District recently helped healthcare workers by producing facemasks. Way to go!

This Sunday is Easter, and this year will be unlike any other. To that end, KSAT Kids found a local mom’s group that is encouraging a new type of egg hunt that is fun, safe and social-distancing approved.

In our KSAT Kids spotlight, we take a look at SA Live executive producer Diana Winters’ daughter, 11-year-old Molly, who shares her recipe for “amped up" ramen. It’s a recipe made by a kid, for kids!

And with many children stuck at home, a big focus is how to keep them busy. But what about staying active and healthy? KSAT Kids recently covered several virtual workouts and fitness initiatives that can help keep their bodies moving. Click on the links or keep scrolling below to learn more.

Calling all teachers and parents: send in your photos of your “classroom” at home. With so many students doing distance learning, this should be fun to see!

And don’t forget, on our website we have a map where you can find free school meals during the closures. We also have the latest regarding the school cancellations.

Stay safe and wash your hands, everybody!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Thursday, April 9:

Kid Spotlight

Kid recipe: ‘Amped up’ ramen

It’s a choose your own adventure meal that your kids can make for the whole family! Try this “ramen” recipe made by a kid, for kids.

Kid recipe: Amped up ramen l SA Live l KSAT 12

Do you know a classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate a student, teacher or school by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Stay at home activities

Participate in a new kind of egg hunt this week (social distancing appropriate)

This coming Sunday, there will be no big family gatherings or egg hunts, but one local group of moms is encouraging a new type of egg hunt.

San Antonio Sports launches ’Stay Active, Stay Healthy’ initiative for kids at home

A local organization has launched the “Stay Active, Stay Healthy" initiative that includes a set of exercises children and people of any age can partake in.

Kids exercising (Pixabay.com)

Your child can become an astronaut and explore space from home with NASA

The Space Foundation’s virtual discovery center is sharing video lessons and challenges, and both NASA and the space station’s US National Lab site have dedicated hubs to explore.

In this Feb. 7, 1984 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Bruce McCandless II, performs a spacewalk a few meters away from the cabin of the Earth-orbiting space shuttle Challenger, using a nitrogen-propelled Manned Maneuvering Unit. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, NASA said that more than 12,000 Americans from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories applied to be part of the space agency's next astronaut class. The month-long application period ended Tuesday. (NASA via AP)

