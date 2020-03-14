Mission Park funeral home offers ‘special services’ for families affected by the coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries is offering ‘special funeral services’ for families affected by disease.

Mission Park is offering these funeral arrangements for families at its locations:

Tele-arrangements will allow families the ability to arrange a funeral service over the phone or with email. This applies to advance funeral planning and immediate need funerals.

In-home arrangements will be available to Mission Park families in San Antonio and surrounding areas.

FaceTime arrangements will allow selections and arrangements to be made from a computer or smartphone.

Online streaming will make it possible for family and friends to watch funeral services from the comfort of their own homes.

Online memorial books will allow individuals to sign, leave comments and post pictures for loved ones.

Drive through visitations will allow family and friends to pay tribute to loved ones from the comfort of their own vehicles.

All of the services will be available to families at no added costs, according to Mission Park.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:

· Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.

· These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus

· Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

· How San Antonians, local organizations are uniting to help those affected by the coronavirus

· The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment

· SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus

· How San Antonio is responding to first travel-related coronavirus case in San Antonio

· Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic

· Here’s what President Trump’s coronavirus emergency declaration does

· What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus