SAPD officer tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Metro Health officials.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to Metro Health that the officer tested positive on Monday and officials said the case is travel-related.

Two other officers are also at a high risk of exposure and will be self-quarantining for 14 days and will follow CDC guidelines, Metro Health said.

Health officials are investigating if any other staff within the police department had any potential exposure.

The officer that tested positive for COVID-19 is a seven-year veteran of the department, officials said.

