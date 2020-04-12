Local woman decorates front yard with cardboard cutouts of grandkids hunting for Easter eggs

SAN ANTONIO – A local woman is making new memories with her family this Easter while also abiding by social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oralia Canales gave all her of grandchildren cardboard cut-out kids to decorate and return to her so that she can display them in her yard on Easter Sunday.

Although her grandchildren can’t celebrate with her in person this year, the cardboard children were displayed in her yard, having an Easter egg hunt, according to Canales’ daughter-in-law Grace Canales.

Canales found a way to still celebrate the Easter holiday with her family and keep the spirits of her grandkids close by.

Families in San Antonio and nationwide are staying home this year as the coronavirus continues to spread. In an effort to mitigate the virus and lessen the spread, residents are staying put in their own homes until the pandemic starts to resolve.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

